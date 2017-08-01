by Jim Baugh

Here is the breakdown of what you will need.

Seafood stock, scallops, Andouille sausage, parsley, garlic celery, cajun seasoning, rice, shrimp, onion, can of crushed tomatoes, one jalapeño, Green pepper, Spring onions, white wine, butter, olive oil, Filed peas with snaps

Here we go. First chop up everything, onion, garlic, celery, peppers, parsley, peel the shrimp etc. In a LARGE sauté pan melt butter in white wine or beer and cook spring onions, garlic and sausage. Then add your veggies.

Next you will add equal parts of rice and seafood stock. One or two cups depending on how much rice you like. Stir, then add the can of tomatoes and filed peas. Sauté.

Next, add your seafood, shrimp and scallops and Cajun seasoning to taste.

Lastly add the finely chopped Jalapeño and parsley. Simmer for around 10 minutes, and you are done!