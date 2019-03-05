Tuesday, March 5 – 6:00 PM Jolly Gator Evening Bass Series Registration

Tuesday, March 5 – 6:00 PM Jolly Gator Fish Camp & Grill will be the host for the 2019 “Jolly Gator Evening Bass Series” registration, join us to review the schedule, register your team, review the rules and get ready to catch some green fish. Tournaments start on Tuesday, March 14th at 5 pm. Every Tuesday evening at 5 pm and one Saturday tournament until the Classic in mid- August. You must finish in top 10 in points to qualify for Classic or fish at least 20 events and have won one event. Big Bass pays $10 per boat at each event. 2 anglers per boat, heaviest 5 bass limit wins. Payout 1 place for every 7 boats entered. All events launch from C.S. Lee Park on SR 46. Great payouts for Team of Year points leader and largest bass of the season! Join our Evening Bass Series, the best St. John’s River anglers fish our events!