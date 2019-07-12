Tuesday, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 – 5pm  Jolly Gator Bass Series Tournaments

Tuesday, May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 – 5pm Jolly Gator Bass Series Tournaments. Every Tuesday evening until end of this season “Classic” in mid- August and one Saturday a month starting April 13th. 27 events this season, place in top 10 in points or win an event and fish at least 20 events and qualify for the August-Classic. $40 per event, 2 anglers per team. Payback is one for every 7 boats, Big Bass pays $10 bucks per boat! Raffling off a New Enigma Fishing Rod or Reel at each event, $10 for a chance to win $160 Bass Rod or Casting Reel! Register day of event before 5pm at CS Lee Park and Ramp next to Jolly Gator at SR 46 and St. John’s River east of Sanford / Geneva. Question or info contact Jim (“Squirt”) Chaudoin at 407- 432-2822 or Phil Wolf at 407- 790-9515