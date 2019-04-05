Tuesday, April 2, 9,16, 23, 30 – 5 pm Jolly Gator Evening Tournament.

Tuesday, April 2, 9,16, 23, 30 – 5 pm, Jolly Gator Evening Bass Series Tournaments. Every Tuesday until Classic in mid-August and one Saturday a month starting April 13th. 27 events this season, place in top 10 in points or win an event and fish at least 20 events and qualify for the August-Classic. $40 per event, 2 anglers per team. Payback is one for every 7 boats, Big Bass pays $10 bucks per boat! Raffling off a New Enigma Fishing Rod or Reel at each event, $10 for a chance to win $160 Bass Rod or Casting Reel! Register day of the event before 5 pm at CS Lee Park and Ramp next to Jolly Gator at SR 46 and St. John’s River east of Sanford / Geneva. Question or info contact Jim (“Squirt”) Chaudoin at 407- 432-2822 or Phil Wolf at 407- 790-9515