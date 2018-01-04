Jose Wejebe “Spanish Fly” Memorial Foundation

by Capt. Cliff Lumpkin

As I drive around the Florida Keys months after Hurricane Irma, one of the worst Hurricanes to hit the Islands this century, I’m still amazed at the outpouring of support and generosity of both residents and visitors alike. It seems that these type of traumatic events bring out the best in people, but it also got me thinking about those that provide this type of support year round. The people and organizations that don’t wait for an event to happen, but actively seek out those in need. One of those organizations is the “Spanish Fly” Memorial Foundation. The Spanish Fly Memorial foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)3 charitable organization and honors Jose Wejebe’s legacy by making fishing dreams come true for those who face life-impacting challenges. The Foundation not only provides a once in a life time fishing experience for those that it helps, but also exposes participants to the ecology that Jose cared so much about. For those that don’t know Jose’s story, Jose was the host of the extremely popular TV fishing show, The Spanish Fly, highlighting the great fishing and areas of South Florida and the Florida Keys. Unfortunately Jose tragically lost his life in a plane crash in April 2012. Jose was known for his fishing prowess, but he was equally known for giving back to the community through charity organizations like Make a wish foundation, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and the Red Bone catch a cure for Cystic Fibrosis to name a few. It was in memory of this generosity that, Krissy Wejebe, Jose’s daughter, started the “Spanish Fly” Memorial Foundation to continue this important work. Krissy has continued to build on Jose’s legacy and expanded their efforts in helping others through more organizations to include the Miami Veterans Association and the Florida Keys Wesley house.

Debbie, whose daughter Torie has been battling lung cancer, summed what an impact a recent outing with the Spanish Fly Memorial Foundation meant to Torie and the family.

“What an amazing week we had in the Florida Keys hosted by you and the Jose Wejebe Spanish Fly Memorial Foundation. After battling bone cancer for nearly three years Torie and the family were becoming quite weary with the constant doctors’ visits, bone scans, MRIs and CT scans. I cannot imagine a better opportunity to experience all of these things than the adventure that the Foundation provided for us all. Torie was able to experience the beauty of the Keys, spend several days on the water fishing both inshore and offshore (which had been a lifelong dream), kayak in the crystal clear waters, and relax without reminder of her diagnosis. We hadn’t shared with many people, but the scans just before her trip were troubling. Although not conclusive, they suggested that her cancer had returned in spite of her treatments. Having the chance to get away before they were repeated certainly helped to distract us and relieve some stress. Thank God her most recent scans have improved. I’m convinced that a high dose of Vitamin “Sea” made all the difference. We cannot thank you enough for the opportunity to rejuvenate and prepare for the fight that continues. It was desperately needed” –Debbie

Krissy continues to reach out and make a difference, but it is not only the recipients of her generosity that are impacted, as she relayed the following after Torie and her family returned home.

“After they left, myself and everyone involved are on cloud nine. It’s a rewarding feeling to be able to give back. My job can be a little emotional at times since it is a result of my father’s death, however when they family shares with you what they took away with them it is truly humbling. As time goes on I try to smile because of how my father lived, and not cry because his life is over…because it’s not. His legacy continues through the Foundation.”

Well now it’s time to find a little bit of that giving spirit that Jose and Krissy display in ourselves and support the “The Spanish Fly Memorial Foundation”. The #FishforJose fund raising event is fast approaching so save the dates 26-28 January. The event starts with a welcome party at My New Joint above the Square Grouper restaurant in Cudjoe Key; followed by a coastal clean up on Saturday. Having attended last year I can tell you this is a great time with food, giveaways, auction etc. I hope to see everyone there. Find out more at www.JoseWejebeFoundation.org.