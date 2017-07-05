Maine’s Outdoor Adventures

Maine Outdoor Adventures with Twin Maple Outdoors

By Richard Yvon – Twin Maple Outdoors

Fly-fishing in Maine… is an age-old tradition where people from all over the world come to fish the states pristine rivers, ponds and lakes. As soon as ice comes off the lakes in late April through to November, fly-fishing can be enjoyed. I want to express to everyone that has the thought of coming to Maine to fly fish, not to hesitate and get up here!

Whether you are a beginner or experienced, fly-fishing in Maine will exceed your expectations. Maine has gin clear freestone rivers, lakes and remote wild, native book trout filled ponds waiting to be fished.

Three basic ways to fly-fish… Nymph, Dry Fly and Streamers

Although there are several variations that can be discussed, I will keep it simple for the novice to grasp the essence of our sport.

Nymph fishing…is nothing more that fishing below the surface of the water using a fly that imitates an aquatic insect. There are many techniques and strategies.

Dry fly fishing is simply imitating an insect afloat on the waters surface. This method of fishing is sought after by some of the most passionate of fly fishers.

Streamer fishing is simulating forage of bait or baby fish. Commonly used in the spring of the year to imitate a spawning melt and in the fall of the year to provoke a predatory reaction from spawning fish.

Fly-fishing equipment… can be simple or involved. The sport can be considered evolving and one to grow with which is why it’s never boring or complacent. Drift boat fishing is a very relaxing way to visit a river while taking a boat up waterfalls to chase smelt can be a exhilarating way to approach a fishery. Streamside fishing can be as simple as a small stream and a pair of shorts or in more technical water-wearing waders, belt and wading shoes. So anyway you choose to start or enjoy, be comfortable and always safety first!

Fly fishing rods and reels can be a whole topic all by its self. The important thing to remember is that you can start out with most simplistic set up to get started. Rods can be carbon fiber, high modulus graphite or fiberglass. All can be good and is considered personnel preference. Our guide service uses NuCast, which are a mid point priced rod and serves us well. A medium fast rod can be less forgiving while a slower, while a whippier rod, can be more forgiving to the beginner. Fly Reels hold line…again, reels hold line! To buy a reel is important although not necessary to break the bank. The best advice I can give to anyone is to try before you buy. See what feels best for you and fits best with the type fishing you are doing. Every rod can be unique even among several rods made by the same manufacture. Attending a fly-fishing clinic, sports event or even hiring a guide can be beneficial.

If you are interested in a Northern Maine Outdoor Adventure, please reach out to Rich!

About Richard Yvon…Rich is a full time Registered Maine Guide and Sporting Lodge operator. He is a “Certified Yamaha G3 Guide” that runs fly and spin fishing trips with a G3 Jet boat and drift boat. Located in Bradford Maine, Rich guides World Class Maine hunting, fishing and recreation adventures. As well as guiding, Rich is also an outdoor writer, tree farmer, fly-fishing and certified NRA firearms instructor. Spending time in Maine’s North Woods has provided a canvas for Rich to share his passion of the outdoors with all walks of life. When Rich is not in the field, he sits as a director for The Maine Highlands of Maine Tourism. By contributing to the board of directors, he is in constant communication with visitors, guides, lodges and business owners in Maine promoting the outdoors and conservation.

Questions? You may contact Rich at: Call: 207-907-9151

Email: info@Twinmapleoutdoors.com

Visit: http://www.TwinMapleOutdoors.com

