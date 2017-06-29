July is National Hot Dog Month, and according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans will be consuming hot dogs in record numbers this summer. The council estimates that over seven billon hot dogs will be eaten by Americans between Memorial Day and Labor Day, with the July 4th holiday being the biggest hot-dog holiday of the year. Every year, Americans eat an average of 60 hot dogs each. Council research shows that for adults, mustard is the condiment of choice, while children prefer ketchup. Most Americans say grilling is their favorite way to prepare a hot dog, far outpacing any other cooking method. For more information on hot dogs you can check out the Council’s website at www.hot-dog.org

National Ice Cream Month is also being celebrated this month. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. About 10 percent of all the milk produced by U.S. dairy farmers is used to produce ice cream. The average American consumes almost 22 pounds of ice cream per year. Vanilla continues to be America’s flavor of choice with vanilla, chocolate, cookies ‘n cream, strawberry and chocolate chip mint being the top five flavors.

So friends, celebrate the month of July with a grilled hot dog and a bowl of your favorite ice cream!