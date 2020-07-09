July Page #1

A few weeks ago, I thought, “Can the problems in our world get any worse?” I guess the universe accepted my thoughts as a challenge.

Please see page 15 for new advertiser, Jim King Realty, Inc. on Main Street in Chiefland. Through three generations, they have been your hometown realtor. Give them a call and let their experience work for you.

Were you awarded an alligator hunting permit for the state alligator hunt? Do you need a guide? See page 9.

My recipe this month, Red, White and Blue (and a bit of gold) Summer Salad with Shrimp and Grouper Cheeks, on page 2 is as delicious and healthy, as it is beautiful! See my “secret” ingredient in the dressing.

If you have fishing questions, the greatest fishing experts of the world write for my magazine. Call them. Please thank them for taking their time to write for us and sharing their knowledge and experience.

Also, visit or call our advertisers. Without them, there is no Coastal Angler NCF/NC.

Go outside, enjoy summer, enjoy our waterways, and please be smart; wear your mask, remember six-foot distancing, wash your hands, and stay well and alive.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA!