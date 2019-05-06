Saturday June 1- Safelight till 3pm, “Help Our Heroes” Annual Bass Tournament hosted by Toho Marine Outdoors on Lake Kissimmee at the Joe Overstreet Park and Ramp in Osceola County off Canoe Creek Rd. $10,000 Bucks for 1st place Team based on 150 boats, Heaviest 5 bass limit. $175 entry fee per 2 man team. Must be registered by Friday the 24th of May for this event as no registrations will be accepted at the ramp the day of the event. Call Toho Marine at 407-892-3200 or visit http://tohomarine.com/ for info.