June 2017: Why Knot Fishing

Fishing Forecast

By Joe Gugino, Why Knot Fishing

Summer is back to Boston and Boston’s North Shore and the Stripers are now settled in for season.

Last month in May the Schoolies slowly trickled in, with some rainy weather at the beginning of the month. We had some luck at our early season spots, but now are looking forward to pursuing bigger fish!

We’ve switched our smaller, light weight set-ups, for our larger, beefier set-ups to throw bigger baits and handle bigger fish. Our spin set-ups are 7-ft medium-heavy rods with 30-50 pound braid on 5000 and 6000 series reels. Used to cast big topwater spooks like our favorite 247Lures Mully, and larger soft plastics and swimming plugs. Our fly set-ups are now mostly 9 and 10 weight rods with sinking line using big white hollow flies.

This is a great month to get out on the water and learn about kayak fishing as well. We run Hobie Kayak Fishing First Cast Meet-ups and Charters out of Little Harbor Boathouse in Marblehead, MA. The First Cast Meet-Ups are a great chance to try the Hobie Mirage Drive Pedal Kayaks for the first time. They are three hours long and include free guiding from myself and fellow Hobie Team Member Jesse Minoski. They run on Saturday June 3, Saturday June 17 and Sunday June 25. Our Kayak Fishing Charters can run right out of Little Harbor Boathouse where you can rent your own kayak, or we can guide you on your own kayak as well.

And last, but not least, we have our 2nd Annual Summer Striper Showcase at the end of the month on Saturday June 25th. This is a one-day, catch-photo-release tournament for Striped Bass. Divisions for Shore and Boat and prizes for fly and kayak caught fish. This is an awesome tournament with $1,000’s of dollars of prizes for the winners and participants.

Check out www.whyknotfishing.com or email me at joe @whyknotfishing.com for more info on our events this month!

FORECAST BY: Joe is a life-long fisherman, who fell in love with the sport when he moved to the North Shore and started fishing in saltwater for striped bass. After fishing from a kayak for the first time, he became even more excited about (and obsessed with) fishing. Joe is also the co-founder/co-owner of Why Knot Fishing (whyknotfishing.com), a community-based fishing organization.