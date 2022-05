Saturday June 3rd – Safe light till 3pm, “Help our Heroes” Bass Tournament on the Kissimmee Chain of lakes, hosted by Toho Marine at the Joe Overstreet boat ramp. $10,000 for 1st place based on 150 boats. 2 anglers per team, $175 entry fee. For more info or to register your team visit www.tohomarine.com or phone them at 407-892-3200. Registration closes the Friday May 27th a week before the event, no sign-ups the day of event. All proceeds go to Local and National Wounded Veterans Groups.