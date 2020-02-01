Juno Beach Pier: Feb. 2020

By Lauren Eissey, Loggerhead Marinelife Center Contributing Writer

Don’t let your 2020 resolution to get outside more collect dust! February weather in Juno Beach, FL welcomes pleasant temperatures ranging from 60 to 76 degrees Fahrenheit. So, head to the Juno Beach Pier!

This month, anglers will continue to find their fair share of Spanish mackerel with small crappie jigs as a prime lure choice. For pompano, small baited fish is the easiest method for reeling them in, including shrimp, squid, clams, mussels, and fiddler crabs. Lures that imitate this type of bait work too. Use a variety of plugs, sand eel type jigs, squid or mackerel like lures when casting for bluefish or have the live bait on hand. Reel in jacks and blue runners on cut bait and lures, while Atlantic croakers can be caught with blood worms and shedder crabs.

A friendly reminder to dispose of used monofilament lines in the designated recycling containers as more holiday visitors gather on the pier.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers private Fishing Lessons for adults and children (ages 8 and up). One-hour lessons are offered daily; scheduled based on availability. Cost: $25/angler (with own gear); $35/angler with rental gear. Bait not included. Email reservations@marinelife.org to register. The full-service Pier House features a snack bar as well as a variety of fishing tackle, including rental poles and bait.

Randy Yent, Pier Coordinator

Juno Beach Pier (561) 627-8280 Ext. 140

