Juno Beach Pier: Feb. 2021

By Lauren Eissey, Loggerhead Marinelife Center Contributing Writer

A new wave has rolled in with the start of 2021. The first few days of the new year brought glasslike waters and cooler conditions at the pier. Although we have had a cold spell, February is expected to be warmer than normal in South Florida.

This month, our expert anglers expect to see Spanish mackerels at the pier, which can be identified by their bluish-green back and irregular golden-yellow spots on their sides. Anglers can catch these fish using lures and jigs.

For anglers using bait and lures, expect to catch crevalle jacks, blue runners, or bluefish. Crevalle jacks are often spotted at the Juno Beach Pier, where the state record, a 57 lb. crevalle jack was caught. A similar species to crevalle jacks, blue runners are often found inshore near the pier as well. These fish typically feed on fish, shrimp, and squid. When aiming to catch bluefish, make sure to use cut bait.

During the winter months, anglers often spot pompano and croakers at the pier. When fishing for pompano, anglers should be mindful of the tide and temperature. Anglers can attract pompano by using bait and jigs. To catch croakers at the pier, anglers should prepare their gear by using whiting as bait.

Before visiting this month, we encourage anglers to call the pier house for a daily weather and fishing forecast update. We kindly remind guests that as part of Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s Responsible Pier Initiative, the Juno Beach Pier practices sustainable fishing and recycling. The pier encourages anglers and spectators to dispose of used monofilament lines in the designated recycling containers and report any accidentally hooked sea turtles.

The full-service Pier House features a snack bar as well as a variety of fishing tackle, including rental poles and bait.

