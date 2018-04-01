Juno Beach Pier Fishing Forecast: Apri 2018

by Randy Yent, Contributing Writer

Grab your bait and get on down to the Juno Beach Pier! This month, you’ll see plenty of pompano in the area. Catch these guys on bait like clams, sand fleas, shrimp and goofy jigs. You can also catch Spanish mackerel on lures and jigs.

Jacks and blue runners should be plenty (finger mullet or shrimp are best for these guys) plus croakers and whiting (best caught on shrimp.)

Don’t forget about those fun snook! You can catch them on bottom baits like sardines – or live bait if you can get it! Don’t forget, you can only catch one snook each day.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers its Kids’ Fishing Program every Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. Participants learn basic pier and beach fishing techniques, including knot tying, casting and ethical angling. Email sthompson@marinelife.org to register. Cost is $10/angler; participants meet at LMC.

LMC’s Deep Blue and You Yoga program, taught by a certified instructor, occurs the third Saturday every month (October-April) from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Juno Beach Pier, following the monthly Blue Friends Beach Cleanup.

For updates on LMC and Juno Beach Pier events, follow our social media, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.

