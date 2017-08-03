Juno Beach Pier Fishing Forecast: August 2017

by Hannah Deadman, Contributing Writer

August is a good month for fishing on the Juno Beach Pier! You’ll find snook, tarpon, jacks and Spanish and king mackerel. Mangrove snapper, croaker and whiting should also continue throughout August. Catch them with live pilchards and live shrimp. Bait balls (especially finger mullet) and blue fish will also run.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center is accepting submissions for the Third Annual Juno Beach Pier Photo Contest. Show your “pier-spective” by submitting one high-res photo to Hannah Deadman, public relations & communications coordinator, at hdeadman@marinelife.org. Deadline: Friday, Aug. 11. For more information, visit marinelife.org.

Pier programs:

If you know an aspiring angler, LMC offers its Kids’ Fishing Program the first and second Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. Participants learn basic pier and beach fishing techniques, including knot tying, casting, species identification, proper release protocols and ethical angling. Email kufford@marinelife.org to register. Cost: $10/angler; participants meet at LMC.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s Deep Blue and You Yoga program occurs twice a month on Saturdays just north of the pier on the beach. A certified yoga instructor teaches the 7:30 a.m. classes. Visit LMC’s Facebook page for official dates.

For updates on LMC and Juno Beach Pier events, follow our social media, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.

Contact info:

Randy Yent, pier coordinator

Juno Beach Pier

(561) 627-8280 Ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier

Instagram: @junobeachpier

Twitter: @JunoBeachPier