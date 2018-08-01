Juno Beach Pier Fishing Forecast: August 2018

It’s August in South Florida and the dog days of summer have arrived! Head on down to the Juno Beach Pier for some ocean breezes, great saltwater angling and a “reel” good time.

This month, you’ll find plenty of jacks and blue runners. Catch ‘em on lures, live and cut bait. Spanish mackerel will also be around – best caught on live bait and crappie jigs. Sand perch, croakers and whiting can be caught on cut bait and shrimp.

Snook season is over, so remember that it’s catch and release only for these guys.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers its year-round Private Fishing Lessons for adults and kids (ages 8 and up.) One-hour lessons are offered daily; scheduled based on availability. Cost: $25/angler (with own gear); $35/angler with rental gear. Bait not included. Contact Sue Thompson at [email protected] register.

If you accidentally hook a sea turtle while at the pier, here’s what to do:

· Contact LMC’s 24-hour rescue hotline – (561) 603-0211

· Gently reel the slack line, keeping the turtle at the surface of the water so it can breathe

· Wait for LMC’s arrival to help

For LMC and Juno Beach Pier updates, follow our social media, visit marinelife.orgor call (561) 627-8280. The full-service Pier House features a snack bar as well as a variety of fishing tackle, including rental poles and bait.

Pier contact info:

Randy Yent, sr. pier coordinator

(561) 627-8280 Ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier

Instagram: @junobeachpier

Twitter: @JunoBeachPier

Loggerhead Marinelife Center is accepting submissions for the Fourth Annual Juno Beach Pier Photo Contest. Show your “pier-spective” by submitting one high-res photo to Cassidy Sparks, marketing & social media coordinator, at [email protected] Deadline: Friday, Aug. 10. For more information, visit marinelife.org.