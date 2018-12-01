Juno Beach Pier Fishing Forecast: December 2018

by Carla B. Mroz, Contributing Writer

Bring your bait and tackle, and join us at the Juno Beach Fishing Pier this December! Great saltwater angling and cool, Florida weather will make for an enjoyable pier experience this month.

Prepare your lures and bottom baits to catch bluefish, and keep your eyes peeled for Spanish mackerel too, if you use jigs and lures. You’ll probably see pompano (use bait and jigs) at the pier as well. Jacks and blue runners can be caught on lures and bait. Try reeling in the croakers and whiting on bait.

Looking ahead to the holidays, Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s gift store and the Juno Beach pier house have coastal-inspired gifts for every loved one. Don’t forget to stop in for all of your holiday shopping needs.

If you want a great holiday gift idea for an aspiring angler, Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers its Private Fishing Lessons for adults and children (ages 8 and up.) One-hour lessons are offered daily; scheduled based on availability. Cost: $25/angler (with own gear); $35/angler with rental gear. Bait not included. Contact Sue Thompson at [email protected] register.

If you accidentally hook a sea turtle while at the pier, here’s what to do:

· Contact LMC’s 24-hour rescue hotline – (561) 603-0211

· Gently reel the slack line, keeping the turtle at the surface of the water so it can breathe

· Wait for LMC’s arrival to help

For LMC and Juno Beach Pier updates, follow our social media, visit marinelife.org,or call (561) 627-8280. The full-service Pier House features a snack bar as well as a variety of fishing tackle, including rental poles and bait.

Pier contact info:

Randy Yent, sr. pier coordinator

(561) 627-8280 ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier

Instagram: @junobeachpier

Twitter: @JunoBeachPier