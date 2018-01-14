Juno Beach Pier Fishing Forecast: January 2018

by Randy Yent, Contributing Writer

Get on down to the Juno Beach Pier this January! As is custom this time of year, we’ll be seeing more cold fronts come in. These are the usual hope in South Florida for cool, drier weather, so be sure to enjoy some great fishing in January. We’ll be seeing bluefish and pompano (catch ‘em on lures and cut bait), as well as Spanish mackerel (jigs and lures.) Don’t forget the croaker and whiting – you can catch them on bait such as shrimp.

LMC offers its Kids’ Fishing Program every Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. Participants learn basic pier and beach fishing techniques, including knot tying, casting and ethical angling. Email sthompson@marinelife.org to register. Cost: $10/angler; participants meet at LMC.

LMC’s Deep Blue and You Yoga program (taught by a certified instructor) is the third Saturday every month (Oct.-April) from 10-10:45 a.m. following the monthly Blue Friends Beach Cleanup. Participants meet at LMC at 9:45 a.m.

For updates on LMC and Juno Beach Pier events, follow our social media, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.

Contact info:

Randy Yent, pier coordinator

Juno Beach Pier

(561) 627-8280 Ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier

Instagram: @junobeachpier

Twitter: @JunoBeachPier