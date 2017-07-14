Juno Beach Pier Fishing Forecast: July 2017

by Randy Yent, Pier Coordinator – Juno Beach Pier

Summer is here in South Florida! Early July’s summer heat will have us seeing many small baitfish like glass minnows, pilchards and sardines. These guys are the perfect way to bring in Spanish mackerel (don’t forget to use menhaden on a long shank hook!), as well as big jacks, cero mackerel, moonfish, blue runners, bonita and mutton snapper. Seems like everything is running a month behind schedule, which could be from unseasonably warm temperatures earlier in the year.

Pier programs:

If you know an aspiring angler, LMC offers its Kids’ Fishing Program the first and second Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. Participants learn basic pier and beach fishing techniques, including knot tying, casting, species identification, proper release protocols and ethical angling. Email kufford@marinelife.org to register. Cost: $10/angler; participants meet at LMC.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s Deep Blue and You Yoga program is also offered twice a month on Saturdays just north of the pier on the beach. The 7:30 a.m. classes are taught by a certified yoga instructor. Visit LMC’s Facebook page for official dates.

For updates on LMC and Juno Beach Pier events, follow our social media, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.