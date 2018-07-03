Juno Beach Pier Fishing Forecast: July 2018  

It’s July, so summer is officially in session! Come on down to the Juno Beach Pier for great saltwater angling and a “reel” good time.

This month, you’ll find plenty of jacks and blue runners. Catch ‘em on bait and lures like x-raps. Of course, Spanish mackerel will be around – best caught on live bait and crappie jigs. For bonitas, bring the live bait or lures. Sand perch, croakers and whiting can be caught on shrimp.

Snook season ended last month, so remember that it’s catch and release only for these guys.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers its year-round Private Fishing Lessons for adults and kids (ages 8 and up.) One-hour lessons are offered daily; scheduled based on availability. Cost: $25/angler (with own gear); $35/angler with rental gear. Bait not included. Contact Sue Thompson at sthompson@marinelife.org to register.

If you accidentally hook a sea turtle while at the pier, here’s what to do:

· Contact LMC’s 24-hour rescue hotline – (561) 603-0211

· Gently reel the slack line, keeping the turtle at the surface of the water so it can breathe

· Wait for LMC’s arrival to help

For LMC and Juno Beach Pier updates, follow our social media, visit marinelife.orgor call (561) 627-8280.

Pier contact info:

Randy Yent, sr. pier coordinator

(561) 627-8280 Ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier

Instagram: @junobeachpier

Twitter: @JunoBeachPier