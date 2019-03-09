Juno Beach Pier Fishing Forecast: March 2019

By Carla B. Mroz, Contributing Writer

March is a great time to fish at the Juno Beach Pier! This month, we forecast more pompano than there were in February, so use clams, live shrimp and jigs to catch them. You can also try your luck with Spanish mackerel using lures and jigs.

Jacks and blue runners can be caught on lures and shrimp, as well as chunks of finger mullet. While snook don’t really heat up until April, use bottom baits, sardines or live bait as your best bet. As always, catch croaker and whiting on frozen or live shrimp.

March marks the start of sea turtle nesting season in Palm Beach County! As female sea turtles begin to nest, the Juno Beach Pier will open 30 minutes before sunrise and close at sunset. These operating hours will be in effect until the end of sea turtle nesting season in October.

If you know an aspiring angler, Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers its year-round Private Fishing Lessons for adults and children (ages 8 and up.) One-hour lessons are offered daily; scheduled based on availability. Cost: $25/angler (with own gear); $35/angler with rental gear. Bait not included. Contact Sue Thompson at [email protected] register.

Be sure to check out LMC’s Deep Blue Yoga (taught by a certified instructor) the third Saturday of every month from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., following the Blue Friends Juno Beach Cleanup. Participants meet at the beach behind Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

If you accidentally hook a sea turtle while at the pier, here’s what to do:

· Contact LMC’s 24-hour rescue hotline – (561) 603-0211

· Gently reel the slack line, keeping the turtle at the surface of the water so it can breathe

· Wait for LMC’s arrival to help

For LMC and Juno Beach Pier updates, follow our social media, visit marinelife.org,or call (561) 627-8280. The full-service Pier House features a snack bar as well as a variety of fishing tackle, including rental poles and bait.

Pier contact info:

Randy Yent, sr. pier coordinator

(561) 627-8280 ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier

Instagram: @junobeachpier

Twitter: @JunoBeachPier