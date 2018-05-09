Juno Beach Pier Fishing Forecast: May 2018

by Randy Yent, Contributing Writer

Summer’s here and so is the Juno Beach Pier! Tis the season of warm, balmy air and glass seas.

In May, you can catch pompano on goofy jigs and sand fleas, as well as Spanish mackerel and blue runners on Gotchas and crappie jigs. Don’t forget about snook! Catch them on live menhaden, sardines and threadfin herring.

As always, look out for large croakers and whiting! You can catch them on live or frozen shrimp. Lookdowns will also be around.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers its year-round Private Fishing Lessons for adults and kids (ages 8 and up.) One-hour lessons are offered seven days a week and scheduled based on availability. Cost: $20/angler (with own gear); $30/angler with rental gear. Contact Sue Thompson at sthompson@marinelife.org to register in advance.

If you accidentally hook a sea turtle while at the pier, you won’t get in trouble. However, here’s what to do:

Contact LMC on our 24-hour rescue hotline – (561) 603-0211

Gently reel the slack line, keeping the turtle at the surface of the water so it can breathe

Wait for LMC’s arrival to help

For LMC and Juno Beach Pier updates, follow our social media, visit marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.

Pier contact info:

Randy Yent, sr. pier coordinator

(561) 627-8280 Ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier

Instagram: @junobeachpier

Twitter: @JunoBeachPier