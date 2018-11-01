Juno Beach Pier Fishing Forecast: November 2018

By Carla B. Mroz, Contributing Writer

There’s nothing quite like spending winter in South Florida. Temperatures become milder as November gives way to the holiday season. Along with this month’s cooler weather, great fishing can be expected at the Juno Beach Pier.

Anglers are likely to see bluefish, jacks and blue runners, all of which can be caught on lures and bottom bait. As you’re spending time on the Pier this month, keep an eye out for Spanish mackerel too. These are best caught on lures and jigs. Croakers and whiting may be spotted, and these can be caught using bottom bait.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers its year-round Private Fishing Lessons for adults and kids (ages 8 and up.) One-hour lessons are offered daily; scheduled based on availability. Cost: $25/angler (with own gear); $35/angler with rental gear. Bait not included.

Contact Sue Thompson at [email protected] register.

If you accidentally hook a sea turtle while at the pier, here’s what to do:

· Contact LMC’s 24-hour rescue hotline (561) 603-0211

· Gently reel the slack line, keeping the turtle at the surface of the water so it can breathe

· Wait for LMC’s arrival to help

For LMC and Juno Beach Pier updates, follow our social media, visit marinelife.org,or call (561) 627-8280. The full-service Pier House features a snack bar as well as a variety of fishing tackle, including rental poles and bait.

Pier contact info:

Randy Yent, sr. pier coordinator

(561) 627-8280 Ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier

Instagram: @junobeachpier

Twitter: @JunoBeachPier