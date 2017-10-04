Juno Beach Pier Fishing Forecast: October 2017

by Randy Yent, Contributing Writer

Come on down to the Juno Beach Pier for some great fall fishing! The mullet run will be ending here in Palm Beach County. Look out also for blue fish, Spanish mackerel and some pompano. Of course, with rising winds there will be less visibility. Still, we’ll continue to see blue runners and jack crevalle. Snook will start moving back into the canals and inlets, while croakers and whiting start to gather around the pier.

Pier programs:

If you know an aspiring angler, LMC offers its Kids’ Fishing Program the first and second Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. Participants learn basic pier and beach fishing techniques, including knot tying, casting, species identification, proper release protocols and ethical angling. Email sthompson@marinelife.org to register. Cost: $10/angler; participants meet at LMC.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s Deep Blue and You Yoga program is also offered twice a month on Saturdays just north of the pier on the beach from October through April. The 7:30 a.m. classes are taught by a certified yoga instructor. Visit LMC’s Facebook page for official dates.

For updates on LMC and Juno Beach Pier events, follow our social media, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.

