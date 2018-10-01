Juno Beach Pier Fishing Forecast: September 2018

by Carla B. Mroz, Contributing Writer

The fall season is in full swing! Bring your lures and lines to the Juno Beach Pier for some great fishing. We’ll be keeping an eye on the weather this month. Bring a jacket, at times rough conditions can make it difficult to fish from the pier.

You may see bluefish if you use cut bait and lures, as well as Spanish mackerel on lures and jigs. For best results with pompano, use bait and jigs. Snook may also be nearby, so try live and frozen bait for those.

Anglers looking for redfish, croakers and whiting should use cut bait. You may see jacks and blue runners near the pier this month too, so try bait and lures to increase your odds.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers its year-round Private Fishing Lessons for adults and kids (ages 8 and up.) One-hour lessons are offered daily; scheduled based on availability. Cost: $25/angler (with own gear); $35/angler with rental gear. Bait not included.

Contact Sue Thompson at [email protected] register.

If you accidentally hook a sea turtle while at the pier, here’s what to do:

· Contact LMC’s 24-hour rescue hotline – (561) 603-0211

· Gently reel the slack line, keeping the turtle at the surface of the water so it can breathe

· Wait for LMC’s arrival to help

For LMC and Juno Beach Pier updates, follow our social media, visit marinelife.orgor call (561) 627-8280. The full-service Pier House features a snack bar as well as a variety of fishing tackle, including rental poles and bait.

Pier contact info:

Randy Yent, sr. pier coordinator

(561) 627-8280 Ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier

Instagram: @junobeachpier

Twitter: @JunoBeachPier