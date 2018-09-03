Juno Beach Pier Fishing Forecast: September 2018

September will be a fun month to fish at the Juno Beach Pier. In September, the fall mullet run is likely to arrive, fingers crossed. With the mullet come the bluefish (use diamond jigs or spoons for them), sharks, plenty of jacks and snook (Snook season opens September 1stbut you must have a snook permit to harvest).

Anglers can also look forward to the king mackerel run – just be sure to use live Spanish mackerel or blues as bait. Also on the horizon are tarpon, sand perch and lady fish. Of course, Spanish mackerel and pompano may also show toward the end of the month, and – if the northeast winds are fair – some mutton snapper.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers its year-round Private Fishing Lessons for adults and kids (ages 8 and up.) One-hour lessons are offered daily; scheduled based on availability. Cost: $25/angler (with own gear); $35/angler with rental gear. Bait not included.

Contact Sue Thompson at [email protected] register.

If you accidentally hook a sea turtle while at the pier, here’s what to do:

· Contact LMC’s 24-hour rescue hotline – (561) 603-0211

· Gently reel the slack line, keeping the turtle at the surface of the water so it can breathe

· Wait for LMC’s arrival to help

For LMC and Juno Beach Pier updates, follow our social media, visit marinelife.orgor call (561) 627-8280. The full-service Pier House features a snack bar as well as a variety of fishing tackle, including rental poles and bait.

