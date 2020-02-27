Juno Beach Pier: March 2020

By Lauren Eissey, Loggerhead Marinelife Center Contributing Writer

Experience your own version of March Madness on the Juno Beach Pier! This month, reel in schools of fish and climb into warmer temperatures with a high of 79 degrees and a low of 64 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bluefish, Spanish mackerel, and jacks will be spotted along our coastline. To pique their interest, toss silver spoon lures, plugs, and cut bait such as live mullet, sardines, or herrings. There has also been a strong presence and uptick in pompano, which can be drawn in with clams and sand fleas. And per usual, Atlantic croakers can be caught with blood worms and shedder crabs.

A friendly reminder to dispose of used monofilament lines in the designated recycling containers as more holiday visitors gather on the pier.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers private Fishing Lessons for adults and children (ages 8 and up). One-hour lessons are offered daily; scheduled based on availability. Cost: $25/angler (with own gear); $35/angler with rental gear. Bait not included. Email reservations@marinelife.org to register. The full-service Pier House features a snack bar as well as a variety of fishing tackle, including rental poles and bait.

Randy Yent, Pier Coordinator

Juno Beach Pier (561) 627-8280 Ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier • Instagram & Twitter:@junobeachpier