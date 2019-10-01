Juno Beach Pier Report: Oct. 2019

By Amanda Moore, Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Contributing Writer

As we approach fall, the waters surrounding the Juno Beach Pier are filled with an abundance of sea life. Snook season opened on September 1st and runs until December 15th; to catch these fish, use live bait. Bluefish, seen near the pier, can be caught using bait and lures. Spanish mackerel, identified by their fusiform body and pointed snout, respond to lures and jigs. Use cut and live bait as well as lures for blue runners and jacks this month.

In light of hurricane season, it’s vital to leave sea turtle nests and exposed eggs alone on the beach. Permitted responders will inspect our local beaches after each storm and respond accordingly. If you encounter a sick or injured sea turtle or accidentally hook a sea turtle while at the pier, please:

• Contact LMC’s 24-hour rescue hotline – (561) 603-0211

• Gently reel the slack line, keeping the turtle at the surface of the water so it can breathe

• Wait for LMC’s arrival to help

Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers fishing lessons for adults and children (8 and up). One-hour lessons offered daily; based on availability. $25/angler with own gear; $35/angler with rental gear. Bait not included. Register at [email protected]

For LMC and Juno Beach Pier updates, follow our social media, visit marinelife.org, or call (561) 627-8280. The full-service Pier House features a snack bar as well as a variety of fishing tackle, including rental poles and bait.

Randy Yent, Pier Coordinator

Juno Beach Pier (561) 627-8280 Ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier • Instagram & Twitter:@junobeachpier