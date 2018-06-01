Jupiter Inlet Fishing Reports: June 2018

by Capt. Craig Korczynksi, Contributing Writer

June has arrived, “summer time”. Fishing the intercoastal, inlets and beaches offers a plethora of species to tango with. Thunderstorms can be obstacles for boaters this time of year. Be safe; always check weather and tides. The fish are hungry and there will be plenty of rod bending action, so load up the gear and hit the water.

Beaches and local inlets become the main areas to target snook as they begin to spawn. Local inlets can change due to shifting sand bars and heavy surf, so locating fish can take time. Once you locate the snook, the action will be fantastic. Live baits and DOA C.A.L. 4” jerk baits and 3” shad tails in pearl and figi chix are excellent colors for snook. DOA bait busters in pearl, glow/gold rush belly and Arkansas glow are excellent choices for enticing snook to feed as well. Be sure to check the tides and locate good current for best areas to hook up. Snook range in size from 5 to 30 pounds; you never know, you could hook a 40 plus pounder. Fly anglers, deceivers, clousers and gurglers will get the drag screaming. Expect great sight fishing for the linesiders while fishing the beaches.

Tarpon fishing will be fantastic along the beaches and inside the inlets. Tarpon can be seen rolling on the surface early in the morning as the sun is rising. DOA bait busters and DOA 5” swim baits in glow and gold rush belly, pearl and greenback, teamed up with a ½ ounce jig head get the silver kings chewing. Always work in front of tarpon pods leading the fish. It helps to not spook the pod of tarpon. Do this and you will get your drag screaming. The inlets at night are great to hook up with the silver king. Live mullet, greenies or pinfish are great baits to free line with the tide. Both incoming and outgoing tides produce. Always remember to bow to the king.

The docks, seawalls and drop offs will hold plenty of fish for anglers. Snook, tarpon, jacks, drum and tripletail can all be targeted. For fly fisherman, this offers steady action as live chumming helps bring the predators boat side. Fly fishing is a blast and can be taught to novice anglers, whether it’s a 1-pound jack or a 15-pound tarpon, anglers can experience the thrill of fly fishing. Capt. Craig will make it easy for any angler to give it a shot. Freshwater to saltwater, you will be hooked.

The local spillways are another option when rain is prevalent. When the flood gates are opened the spillways produce the best action for snook and tarpon all day long. DOA C.A.L. 4” jerk baits and DOA 5” swim baits on 3/8-ounce jig heads in black and purple, root beer and watermelon colors are all great choices as water is tannin. DOA C.A.L. 3” shad tail in Arkansas glow and golden bream are great choices to bounce the bottom for lurking linesiders. Bomber swimming plugs slow trolled near pilings and bridges are another great tactic for rod bending action.

Well that is the fishing report; hope you all enjoyed. Get out there and get your drags screaming. Tight Lines! Capt. Craig Korczynksi PhlatsInshoreFishing.com 561-644-4371. Visit PhlatsInshoreFishing @ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.