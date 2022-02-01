Jupiter Inlet Inshore

February offers great fishing and variable winds for anglers. Cool fronts dictate conditions at times, but that does not stop the fish from biting. Anglers can expect great fishing for a plethora of species.

Snook are the favorite target for anglers, this means target deeper holes, bridges, channels, and sea walls. The snook will be holding near the bottom and tight on structure, high noon sunny days look for snook laying up on sand bars basking in the sun. The snook will strike live bait or D.O.A. C.A.L. 3” Shad Tail in mole’.

The tarpon fishing in the back canals and bays offer great action with the fly rod and artificial lures. Keep an eye out for rolling fish on the surface and work the area thoroughly. Deeper passes hold bigger fish up to 60 pounds. Anglers using live baits will have plenty of action but artificial lures like a D.O.A. shrimp 3” and D.O.A. TerrorEyz in pearl / green back provoke strikes from the silver king.

The ICW will be teaming with life as anglers can target jacks, snook, tarpon, drum, sheepshead, and pompano. Seawalls and docks are great areas for jacks and snook during the day and at night. Live shrimp, mullet, and D.O.A. C.A.L. 3” Shad Tail will produce many strikes. Top water Rapala Skitter Walk in early morning and late in the afternoon provide explosive action for top water fanatics. Jigs and live shrimp are the best baits for sheepshead and pompano along channel edges.

Well, that is the fishing report for the Palm Beach and Jupiter area. I hope you all enjoyed, get out there and get hooked up. Tight Lines!

