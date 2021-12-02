Jupiter Inlet Inshore: December 2021

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas to all. Inshore anglers have a plethora of species to target this month; snook, tarpon, pompano, snapper, mackerel, sharks, and many others. Grab your gear or call an expert guide like me and let’s fish.

Snook season closes December 15th, but that should not stop anglers from targeting them. Snook fanatics can find stellar action near deep channels, docks, and sea walls. Live bait shrimp, D.O.A. 3” Shrimp, and D.O.A. C.A.L. 3” Shad in glow gold rush belly are great baits for enticing strikes. Back bays and canals are perfect areas to locate snook. In my area, it is common to catch four different species of snook. Nighttime fishing and fly fishing are also great opportunities to target snook, there will be many strikes and drag screaming action.

Tarpon fishing continues to shine. The silver king will be plentiful in bays, canals, and channels. Live bait shrimp and mullet drifted with the tide is the best technique to hook a tarpon. Artificial enthusiasts can also get in on the action. A D.O.A. 3” Shrimp in glow, D.O.A. TerrorEyz, or a Rapala SubWalk will entice strikes. Typical size of the tarpon will range from 5 to 50 pounds.

Jacks, drum, trout, bluefish, and ladyfish all roam the flats and channel edges. Look for bait schools or birds in the area helping to locate fish. A good bottom machine like the Humminbird Helix with side scan and down imaging helps pinpoint fish on or near the bottom. Live shrimp freelined, D.O.A. Shrimp, or a D.O.A. C.A.L. 3” Shad in glow holographic will get you hooked up.

Well, I hope you all enjoyed the fishing report for the Palm Beach and Jupiter area. Get out there and get hooked up. Tight Lines!

Capt. Craig Korczynski

PhlatsInshoreFishing.com

561-644-4371

Visit us on Facebook and Instagram