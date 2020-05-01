Jupiter Inlet Inshore: May 2020

By Craig Korczynski Contributing Writer

Water is a way of life! Water is full of life giving us enjoyment and relaxation. Humans need water to survive and to enjoy outdoor activities such as, fishing, diving, boating and water skiing. Life can throw out many challenges and obstacles, but no matter what, water always seems to sooth our souls.



Fishing is essential to our community and our state, it provides jobs, food and is the best outdoor activity. Florida offers a plethora of places to fish like ponds, canals, rivers, lakes and the ocean.



Anglers that are able to enjoy boating and fishing on our local waters, can expect excellent fishing for both freshwater and saltwater species. For those that are not able to enjoy boating, fishing from the shore, a canoe, kayak or paddle board are also great ways to get your drag screaming.



Time on the water creates experience, knowledge and confidence, but any angler knows fundamentals of fishing is what makes an angler confident. So, whether you like to fly fish, spin fish or use conventional gear, practice makes perfect. When not on the water, knot tying, casting and rigging are the keys to staying hooked up with your trophy catch. Practice your tying skills by reading knot tying books, video tutorials, or practice your casting with lures (without hooks) into a bucket, hula hoop or cup.

Maintenance to fishing vessels and fishing gear is a must. Vessel maintenance care to your engine, pumps, wiring and boat trailer is the key to make sure your days on the water are fun in the sun. Cleaning reels and tackle boxes of rusty hooks or lures that need to be fixed or touched up ensures that on your next outing, you’re ready to wrangle the big one.

For those that are new to fishing reading articles, watching how to videos and studying FWC rules and regulations, will ensure you have the knowledge to identify your catch and the regulations that apply to that species.

Well enjoy the waterways if possible, like I always say you can’t catch them from the couch. So, if you have a chance get out there and get hooked up, Tight Lines!

