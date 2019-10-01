Jupiter Inlet Inshore: Oct. 2019

By Craig Korczynski, Contributing Writer

As weak cool fronts start to reach us, this weather triggers the inshore bite.

Snook will provide nonstop action as mullet schools roam our local waterways. Seawalls, docks, and bridges are great areas to target snook. Anglers should have no problem catching large numbers or maybe a fillet for the dinner table. Topwater Heddon Spooks or D.O.A. BFL 5.5 in original or stark naked mimic wounded mullet triggering strikes. D.O.A. Bait Busters and D.O.A. C.A.L. 5 inch Swim Baits in melon back and pearl, rigged weedless are excellent bait for snook. As water temperatures decrease snook migrate into back canals and bays creating great sight fishing opportunities.

Tarpon fishing this time of year can be outstanding as schools of tarpon flood into back bays and deeper cuts in search of bait schools. Tarpon can be seen early morning and late afternoon rolling on the surface. D.O.A. Bait Buster Shallow Runner in holographic / black back and glow gold / rush belly are phenomenal artificial bait for tarpon. If artificial lures are not your choice, live mullet or greenies free lined with the tide are excellent choices.

Jacks, sheepshead, tripletail, mackerel, ladyfish and even the pesky bluefish are prevalent all through our local area. Heddon Spook Plugs or D.O.A. C.A.L. 3 inch Shad Tails are perfect choices for steady action. Find structure or bait schools and the fish will be there!

Captain Craig Korczynski

561-644-4371 • phlatsinshorefishing.com