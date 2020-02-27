Jupiter Inlet Inshore

By Craig Korczynski Contributing Writer

March has sprung! March offers great fishing; bait begins to migrate and lots of sunshine.

The north end of the county from Hobe Sound south to Jupiter offers a wide variety of species to target. Snook, tarpon, trout, jacks and redfish are just a few anglers can tango with. Live baiting, fly fishing, or using artificial lures anglers should focus their attention on seawalls, docks, grass flats, and mangrove shorelines. The key to successful fishing is locating moving water and most importantly bait fish.

The snook fishing is fantastic this time of year. Snook begin to trickle from back bays and begin to settle on sand flats, under docks, next to sea walls, and near inlets. Look for any signs of bait fish and current and you will locate snook. Night fishing is another great option for anglers in search of snook. Docks and bridges are excellent areas to pinpoint snook. Jigging a D.O.A. C.A.L. 3” Shad Tail or D.O.A. TerrorEyz for snook are great bait choices Many anglers enjoy using live shrimp under the lights. Fly anglers, this is your time to shine. Fly casters can enjoy epic snook action. I like to use the 2” D.O.A. Shrimp for steady rod bending action or small white flies mimicking small bait fish.

Tarpon will gather in bays, canals, and deep channels. Early morning offers opportunities for anglers to target rolling fish near the surface. Viewing where the tarpon are heading and depicting their actions will allow you to choose your best method to present your bait and position your boat. D.O.A. Bait Busters, live mullet, or greenies will leave you bowing to the silver king. These fish are known for their acrobatic leaps and drag screaming runs. The average size of the tarpon ranges from 20 to 90 pounds.

The docks and seawalls are teaming with life as snook, jacks, drum, snapper, grouper, flounder, and trout patrol for their next meal. D.O.A. C.A.L. 3” Shad Tail and D.O.A. Shrimp in holographic and glow / gold rush belly are excellent choice baits to trigger the strike. Heddon Super Spook Jr. Top Waters walked slowly in early morning and late afternoon along seawalls provides heart pumping action.

Well, that is the fishing report for the Palm Beaches and Jupiter area, hope you all enjoyed. Just remember you can’t catch them from the couch so get out there and get hooked up. Tight Lines!

