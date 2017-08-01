Jupiter Inlet Report: August 2017

by Capt. Craig Korczynski, Contributing Writer

August has arrived and this month tends to be very hot … the fishing as well. Kids are back to school the end of the month; waters will be less crowded for anglers in search of the next big catch.

Snook continue to be the main target for anglers along the beaches using live bait and DOA lures like the DOA C.A.L. 4-inch jerk bait in bayou tiger or pearl worked in the troughs. While cruising the beach be sure to have a keen eye looking for any signs of life like bait schools and any dust clouds from fish you may have spooked. When working the shore line be sure to cast parallel with the beach making a long cast for best results.

The inlets are another great spot for red hot snook action. When fishing the inlet, target moving water for best results. Live baits fished on the bottom are the best way to hook up with a snook. For all you artificial lure lovers nothing beats catching a monster snook jigging the inlet. A DOA C.A.L. 4-inch jerk bait in bayou tiger or purple haze on a 3/8-ounce jig head triggers strikes. The key is to have the bait near the bottom and make a natural presentation. The snook range in size from 10 to 30 pounds.

Fly fishing for snook is on fire now. Live chumming helps bring the snook boat side; novice to experienced – all levels will get the drag screaming. I like to use a deceiver and small clousers in white or green colors for best results.

Tarpon fishing, the old silver king, the time to target tarpon is sunrise and sunset for best results. The tarpon can be seen rolling on the surface just off the beach following baits schools migrating.

When a pod of tarpon is found, be sure to stay quiet and get in front of the moving school, then present your bait. Tarpon can be finicky so presentation must be precise, and be patient.

Inlets are another prime location for tarpon. Fish the edge of the inlet with live baits free-lined for best results. Usually the first of incoming and outgoing are the best tides for tarpon. Tarpon run 15 to 50 lbs. with bigger fish found on the beaches.

The ICW is full of bait provoking lots of action for anglers targeting a variety of species from trout, snook, tarpon, jacks, and tripletail. Docks and seawalls are the prime location for all the above species along with mangrove shorelines. The best time to fish is early morning and late afternoon due to cooler water temps. The middle of the day fishing can be brutal and very stagnant for anglers, due to extremely high-water temps.

Well that is the fishing report for August, hope you all enjoyed, remember any day on the water is a good day. Tight Lines!

Capt. Craig Korczynski, PhlatsInshoreFishing.com.com, 561-644-4371