Jupiter Inlet Report: December 2017

by Capt. Craig Korczynski, Contributing Writer

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas to all fellow anglers. December offers anglers a variety of species to target. The cool fronts push south to our region bringing cooler water temperatures and northeast winds. Inshore anglers have a plethora of species to target like snook, tarpon, pompano, mackerel and many others. Every fish has a migration pattern and specific areas they like to migrate to, due to structure, food and warmth. Understanding and learning is the key to a successful angler.

The snook season closes December 15th, but that should not stop anglers from targeting them. Snook fanatics can find stellar action near deep channels, docks, and sea walls. Live baits and DOA shrimp and DOA C.A.L. 3-inch shad in glow gold rush belly presented in a natural manor entice strikes. Back bays and canals are great areas to locate snook and it is not uncommon in my area to boat 20 to 40 snook per outing. Every species of snook can be targeted in Jupiter; live shrimp and a small hook and you are hooked up.

Tarpon begin to rise and show anglers who is the king; bays and flats team with tarpon this time of year. Live baits drifted with the tide is the best technique to hook a tarpon, but artificial enthusiasts can also get in on the action. DOA 3-inch shrimp in glow and crank baits entice strikes, the trick is to find the pattern the fish want and it’s on. The size of tarpon ranges from 5 to 50 pounds.

Grass flats offer anglers a wide variety of species to target, especially the highly sought-after pompano. Pompano roam the grass flats in search of food; jigs tipped with shrimp or a sand flea works great. Jigs have really produced great numbers as well. When you get near a grass flat slowly idle along the flat and look for skipping fish in you prop wash. Once you see this, stop and fish the area.

Jacks, drum, trout, bluefish and lady fish all roam the grass flats as well. Look for pot holes in the grass and try and work areas where bait is prevalent. Manatees are a great sign fish are in the area. Typical depths to target are from 2 to 8 feet deep. Live shrimp under a popping cork and down periscope you are hooked up. Great fishing for the kids and whole family.

Well that is the fishing report for the Palm Beach, Jupiter area. I hope you all enjoyed so get out there and get hooked up. Tight Lines! Capt. Craig Korczynski. PhlatsInshoreFishing.com, 561-644-4371,Visit us on Facebook Phlats Inshore Fishing.

