Jupiter Inlet Report: January 2018

by Capt. Craig Korczynski, Contributing Writer

Happy New Year! The holiday season has come to an end. Hopefully all you anglers received new fishing tackle and gear to start the new year off with drag screaming runs. Cool fronts will bring north east winds producing tough conditions at times anglers, but that should not stop you from getting on the water and bending a rod. The Lake Worth Lagoon will be very active as snook, tarpon, jacks, trout, and even redfish are just a few species anglers can expect to tango with. Live mullet, pinfish and greenies work great for all these species along with artificial baits like DOA C.A.L 3” shad tail and DOA Shrimp in glow and gold rush belly. Remember, work your baits slow and work the area you are fishing thoroughly. Look for any signs of bait fish and always look for moving water.

Jupiter area will be teeming with schools of big jacks this time of year. The areas to target are drop offs and deep holes. Top water lures like the Heedon spook and Heddon spook Jr work great for the jacks. While fishing in the river always keep an eye out for tarpon. They are very prevalent in the deeper channels and can be seen as they roll on the surface. Tarpon are typically active as the sun is rising and setting. DOA shrimp or DOA Terror Eyez and live baits produce best results. The tarpon can range in size from 5 to 50 pounds.

Snook in the Loxahatchee river can be found sun bathing in the shallows and near dock pilings during the middle of the day. Use a stealth approach while in search of snook and present your baits slow. Live baits will entice snook to strike as well as small DOA Shrimp in holographic or glow and gold rush belly. Bigger snook can be found in the river in deep holes ranging from 5 to 20 feet. When fishing for these snook be sure to use your depth finder, looking for any structure or ledge were snook might be holding. A DOA Terror Eyez and DOA C.A.L. 3” shad tail in stark naked and pearl colors work great along with live baits dropped to the bottom.

The grass flats up in Hobe Sound are full of life this time of year and can be a life saver when fish in the river don’t want to chew. The grass flats are great for the whole family to fish, due to the wide variety of species that can be caught. Buck tail jigs tipped with shrimp are an excellent bait of choice for most anglers in this area, but nothing beats a popping cork with a DOA shrimp; it catches everything. When fishing the grass flats look for any bait in the area and work the water column from depths of 2 to 7 feet. Pompano, jacks, ladyfish, trout, and sheepshead are just a few of the species anglers will encounter while jigging. Once you find the fish, try and mark that spot and work it hard. Doing this will keep your rods bent all day long.

Well that is the fishing report for the Palm Beach and Jupiter area, hope you all enjoyed. Just remember you can’t catch them from the couch; fishing is all about the experience. Tight Lines! Capt. Craig Korczynski PhlatsInshoreFishing,com, 561-644-4371, Facebook/PhlatsInshoreFishing.

