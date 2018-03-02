Jupiter Inlet Report: March 2018

by Captain Craig Korczynski, Contributing Writer

March has arrived, and this month is full of drag screaming action. March is typically very windy but offers plenty of rod bending action. Spring rains trigger a good bite during low light hours and spillways open, ringing the dinner bell for snook and tarpon. May the luck of the Irish be with you.

Jupiter offers a wide variety of species to target including snook, tarpon, trout, jacks and redfish. Whether live baiting, fly fishing or using artificial lures, anglers should focus their attention on seawalls, docks, grass flats and mangrove shorelines. The key to successful fishing is locating moving water and most importantly bait fish.

Snook season is back in action for all linesider fanatics. The action will be fantastic as the snook begin to trickle from back bays and begin to settle on sand flats, under docks, next to sea walls and near inlets. Look for any signs of bait fish and current and you will locate snook. Night fishing is another great option for anglers in search of snook. Docks and bridges are excellent areas to pinpoint schooling snook and monster snook. Jigging a DOA C.A.L. or DOA TerrorEyz for snook are great choices, but many anglers enjoy using live shrimp under the lights. Fly anglers this is your time to shine; fly casters can enjoy epic snook action, with catches reaching over 60 fish a night. I like to use the 2-inch DOA shrimp for steady rod bending action or small white flies mimicking small bait fish.

The tarpon continues to occupy deep channels leaving great opportunities for anglers to target rolling fish near the surface. Try to read where the tarpon is heading and study their actions. This will allow you to choose your best method to present your bait and position your boat. DOA Bait Busters and live mullet or greenies will leave you bowing to the silver king. These fish are great for their acrobatic leaps and drag screaming runs. The size of the tarpon ranges from 5 to 90 pounds.

The docks and seawalls in the Lake Worth Lagoon are teeming with life as jacks, snook, trout, snapper, grouper, flounder and trout patrol for their next meal. DOA C.A.L. and DOA shrimp in holographic and glow gold belly rush are excellent for working the docks, along with live bait worked on the bottom. A top water Heddon Spook Jr. chugged early morning and late afternoon along seawalls provides heart pumping action. There is nothing better than watching a jack or snook become airborne with your lure in its mouth.

Well that is the fishing report for the Lake Worth Lagoon and Jupiter area, hope you all enjoyed. Just remember you can’t catch them from the couch so get out there and get hooked up. Tight Lines! Capt. Craig Korczynski PhlatsInshoreFishing.com, 561-644-4371Facebook and Instagram PhatsInshoreFishing.com