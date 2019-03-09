Jupiter Inshore Fishing Report: March 2019

By Capt. Craig Korczynski, Contributing Writer

Marching into spring! This is a fun time of year, typically rainy and windy, but the waters warm, plenty of bait around and the predator fish are active. Green light go!

Hobe Sound and Jupiter offer a wide variety of species to target including snook, tarpon, trout, jacks and redfish. Whether live baiting, fly fishing or using artificial lures, anglers should focus their attention on seawalls, docks, grass flats and mangrove shorelines. The key to successful fishing is locating moving water and most importantly bait fish.

Snook fanatics, season is open. The snook action will be fantastic as snook begin to trickle from back bays and settle on sand flats, under docks, next to sea walls and near inlets. Look for any signs of bait fish and current and you will locate snook. Night fishing is another great option for anglers in search of snook. Docks and bridges are excellent areas to pinpoint schooling snook and monster snook. Jigging a DOA C.A.L. 3” shad tail or DOA Terror Eyez for the snook are great bait choices , but many anglers enjoy using live shrimp under the lights. Fly anglers, this is your time to shine. Fly casters can enjoy epic snook action. I like to use the 2 inch DOA shrimp for steady rod bending action or small white flies mimicking small bait fish.

Tarpon will he found occupying deep channels creating great opportunities for anglers to target rolling fish near the surface. Try to read were the tarpon are heading and study their actions. This will allow you to choose your best method to present your bait and position your boat. DOA Bait buster and live mullet or greenies will leave you bowing to the silver king. These fish are great for their acrobatic leaps and drag screaming runs. The size of the tarpon ranges from 20 to 90 pounds.

The docks, and seawalls in the Lake Worth Lagoon are teeming with life as jacks, snook, trout, snapper, grouper, flounder and trout patrol for their next meal. DOA C.A.L. 3” shad tail and DOA shrimp in holographic and glow / gold rush belly are excellent choice baits to trigger the strike. Top water Heddon Spook Jr. chugged early morning and late afternoon along seawalls provides heart pumping action. There is nothing better than watching a jack or snook become airborne with your lure in its mouth.

Well that is the fishing report for the Lake Worth Lagoon and Jupiter area, hope you all enjoyed. Just remember you can't catch them from the couch so get out there and get hooked up. Tight Lines!