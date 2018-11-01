Jupiter Inshore Fishing Report: November 2018

By Capt. Craig Korczynski, Contributing Writer

Happy Thanksgiving to all and happy fishing as well. Cool fronts start to penetrate our local area bringing comfortable weather. Water temperatures will start to cool down and predator fish begin to push into back bays, canals and coves.

Snook fishing in Jupiter and Palm Beach, will offer anglers steady action along seawalls, mangroves, shorelines and channel edges. Sight fishing on the flats is another option for those who enjoy watching the bite. A DOA C.A.L. 3” shad or DOA 3” shrimp presented in the right spot gets the drag screaming and for fly fanatics a popper fly or deceiver in white with chartreuse or green on white work great. Night fishing is a great alternative for snook fanatics. Target dock lights with a DOA shrimp, deceiver flies, live shrimp, crank baits and top water plugs to get your drag screaming.

The cooler water temperatures drive tarpon into back bays and canals offering excellent fishing for the silver king. Tarpon are prevalent inside the ICW, mangrove shorelines, docks and deep passes. Live shrimp drifted with the tide is the best bait., Other baits like mullet, pinfish and greenies work as well. Artificial enthusiasts get to jigging; the deeper passes offer plenty of shots using heavy flies on sinking fly line, DOA bait busters or DOA C.A.L. 3” shad in Arkansas glow or ale wife with a jig head. Tarpon this time of year can range from 10 to 60 pounds.

The cooler weather is a tell-tale sign the pompano are returning to our local waters. The grass flats and deeper holes in the Intracoastal are great areas to locate the pompano. Pompano can be seen skipping in a boat wake as vessels slowly push through the shallows. Live shrimp, small buck tail jigs tipped with shrimp, sands fleas or docs goofy jig will get the drag screaming.

November offers great action for big jack crevalle on the ICW. Jacks will pounce on Rapala skitter walks or live bait near seawalls, docks or open water flats. The jacks are schooling fish from 5 to 25 pounds. Battling jacks on light tackle or fly is something an angler will never forget. Come experience the tussle yourself.

Well that is the fishing report for the Palm Beach and Jupiter area. I hope you all enjoyed so get out there and get hooked up. Tight Lines! Capt. Craig Korczynski. PhlatsInshoreFishing.com, 561-644-437, Visit Phlats Inshore Fishing on Facebook and Instagram.

