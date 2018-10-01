Jupiter Inshore Fishing Report: October 2018

by Capt. Craig Korczynski, Contributing Writer

October brings seasonable weather as weak cool fronts start to reach south Florida. The change in weather triggers the inshore bite. Outside temperatures and water temperatures start to become moderate.

The snook fishing provides nonstop action as mullet schools roam our local waterways. Seawalls, docks and bridges are great areas to target snook. Anglers should have no problem catching double digit numbers or maybe a fillet for the dinner table. Top water Heddon spooks or DOA BFL 5.5 in original or stark naked, mimic wounded mullet triggering strikes. DOA bait busters and DOA C.A.L. 5 inch swim baits in melon back and pearl rigged weedless are excellent bait for snook. As water temperatures decrease snook migrate into back canals and bays creating great sight fishing opportunities for anglers.

Fly anglers, dock lights at night offer great sight fishing for snook. Anglers witness the strike of the linesider as they inhale the fly. A 6 to 8wt fly rod rigged with a light leader and a small shrimp pattern fly gets the drag screaming. Night fishing is a blast and offers great numbers of catches as there is less traffic and pressure.

Tarpon fanatics, this time of year can be outstanding as schools of tarpon flood into back bays and deeper cuts in search of bait schools. The tarpon early morning and late afternoon can be seen rolling on the surface offering sight casting opportunities for anglers. DOA bait buster shallow runner in holographic/black back and glow gold/rush belly are phenomenal artificial bait for tarpon. If artificial lures is not your choice live mullet or greenies free lined with the tide are an excellent choice for anglers to get hooked up.

Let’s not forget the trout action that will continue to thrive. Deep holes, grass flats and sea walls are great areas to locate schoolie trout and maybe even a gator trout. Live bait such as mullet and pinfish work best for trout. DOA C.A.L. 4 inch jerk bait in glow/gold rush belly or holographic works to perfection for trout, with some head shaking action.

The back creeks, canals and mangrove shorelines will offer some fantastic shots at red fish and black drum. The drum can be finicky at times, but patience and a chunk bait on a 3/0 circle hook will get the drag screaming. Locate baits schools and the drum are directly below the school. Jigging the channel edges and deep holes with DOA C.A.L. 4 inch jerk bait in glow/holographic rigged on a black DOA premium jig head will get the drag screaming.

Many other species like jacks, sheepshead, tripletail, mackerel, ladyfish and even the pesky bluefish are prevalent all through our local area. Heddon spook plugs, DOA C.A.L. 3 inch shad, are all perfect choices for steady action. Find structure or bait schools and the fish will be there, willing and ready.

Well that is the fishing report for October, hope you all enjoyed. Remember any day on the water is a good day. Tight Lines!

Capt. Craig Korczynski, PhlatsInshoreFishing.com, visit us on Facebook and Instagram @ PhlatsInshoreFishing 561-644-4371

