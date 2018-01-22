JV Spring Connect

JV’s Spring Connect is a universal hook-up for anything that connects to your line.

When John V. Vogel, a life-long Florida fisherman, saw a spring, fishhook and 22-bullet shell scattered on his workbench, he was struck by an idea. After a bit of cutting and crimping, he had developed a prototype for JV’s Spring Connect. He tested it on his next fishing trip and found it was stronger and easier to use than anything on the market. So, he made a few more. He found that the Spring Connect not only secured his lure, but could be used to secure anything else he attached to his fishing line. Realizing he had something special, John started JV’s Spring Connect, LLC. Now, his patent pending design is in full production and available on our website, www.jvspringconnect.com and the following local retailers: T.A. Mahoney Company, Hooked Up Bait and Tackle, Bullfrog Creek Bait and Tackle.

To watch John demonstrate the versatility and simplicity of JV’s Spring Connect, visit jvspringconnect on FB, Youtube or our website.