Kaku Kayak Wahoo 10.5

With the release of their new Wahoo 10.5, Kaku Kayak is building on its reputation of excellent stability and performance with a more compact boat that retains all the features and performance of the larger Wahoo 12.5.

The Wahoo 10.5 tracks extremely well for a shorter kayak; it’s easy to stand in and responds to tight turns easily. The Wahoo 10.5 has all the features as its older brother, the Wahoo 12.5, with plenty of gear tracks, a raised aluminum seat, integrated mounting for the Power Pole Micro. It is also rudder ready and comes standard with a great looking deck pad featuring the Kaku Kayak logo.

It is an extremely versatile fishing kayak that offers a stable, roomy platform for standing to cast or sight fish. There is also plenty of storage in the bow hatch, rear tankwell and a rear day hatch.

www.kakukayak.com