100's of Big RED DRUM

Hundreds of Big Red Drum rose up to the surface, covering football fields worth of ocean, and chasing menhaden! I got wedged right in the middle of the chaos in my kayak!Tsunami TackleShield 4000 Reel + Carbon Shield II 7'6" Rod-Tag those friends you dream of doing this with!Shout out to Tilford Smith for being the MAN who inspired me to get out there the other day. This video wouldn't exist if it weren't for him.

Posted by Brett Barley on Monday, April 13, 2020