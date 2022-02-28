Kayak Clothing

By: Dan Carns

Kayaking and Kayak fishing are relatively easy and laidback as far as sports go but being unprepared can have serious consequences. The most obvious is a first aid kit and a way to contact someone for help but proper clothing can be equally important in terms of personal safety. Over the years I’ve worn and carried all kinds of clothing but have adopted a look that many of you have seen; that sort of goofy fisherman look, floppy hat, long baggy pants and long sleeve shirt with a fishing logo, not out of style but out of necessity.

First and foremost are a pair of fast dry, SPF (Sun Protection Factor) pants. These are likely to have a zipper at the knees so you can undo them and turn them into shorts when it gets to hot but be mindful of the sun as the whole reason for long pants is to protect you from the harmful effects of the sun. I have seen to many clients suffer for hours under a beautiful but searing sun smearing sunscreen on them trying to block out the suns U.V. rays. Shorts are perfectly fine for strolling around town on a fine day but when kayaking your knees and legs are fully exposed with no escape from the heat.

Even if your new to kayak fishing you’ve seen the countless variety of SPF fishing shirts. Every store and tackle shop carry these shirts in S.W. Florida and in every fishing community across the country. There are basically two styles, the rash guard style designed by the surfing community so many years ago to stop skin rash under a wetsuit but now worn by countless beach goers and boaters. The other style is preferred buy the boating community and is a baggy, button down style with pockets, tool loops and may have venting across the back and under the arms. I use both and sometimes both together if the day starts out chilly but is forecast to become warm. My preference is a rash guard with long sleeves for the full coverage sun protection but also for the warmth these shirts provide. These are also quick drying as you will get wet in a kayak especially if you’re having a great day of fishing!

Next is some kind of hat and while a ball cap will help protect the top of your head, a floppy, full coverage brim will keep the sun off of your ears. Yes, these hats are a little goofy looking but work the best. Straw hats are another good option, just look for one that has an SPF rating. Also consider using a neck buff to help reduce sun exposure. If you plan on getting out of your kayak or fall from your kayak in S.W. Florida you must have protective foot wear or the oyster shells here will tear you open. Use sunscreen on your exposed skin but DO NOT get sunscreen on your fishing gear! It’s A Wild World-Get Out There!