Kayak Culvert Coves for Spring Bass

By Will Clements:

Bass move shallow in spring, and kayaks are some of the best crafts to follow them. Most kayaks draft only 4 to 5 inches and can get to many places that bigger boats can’t. Culvert coves are some of my favorite places to bass fish this time of year.

On large reservoirs, culvert coves are the shallow coves cut off from the main lake by roads or other barriers. The water has to come through somewhere, and typically this is via a narrow concrete bridge or large culvert. Many of these backwaters are only accessible in kayaks or other small vessels.

On lakes with significant winter drawdowns, some of these areas are dry through the winter, which allows terrestrial grass and brush to grow. When spring rains bring lakes back to full pool, these areas are flooded, creating havens for bass moving shallow to spawn.

A kayak can slide into these areas and escape the traffic and spring winds on the main lake. Many people bank fish from the road in these areas; a kayak can access the entire cove. Kayaks also give you the ability to sneak up on bedding fish. Often you can drift in slowly enough that the fish see your kayak as a floating log. Being quiet is the key to sneaking up on these shallow fish.

Try putting peel-and-stick foam anywhere you lay your paddle or rods. Any slight bang against the plastic hull reverberates through the water and can spook fish. Also, be aware of your shadow. Kayaks inherently cast less of a shadow than larger boats, especially when the angler is seated. Try standing in your kayak only to spot bedding bass. Then sit down to sneak in for the cast. When bed fishing, release fish quickly back to their beds to keep our fisheries strong.

For prespawn and postspawn bass, be sure to fish the creek channel and culvert leading into and out of these areas. Bass congregate in these areas before and after spawning.

My favorite baits to throw in these areas are bluegill imitations and reaction baits. In these sheltered backwaters, bass encounter less fishing pressure and can be easier to catch. When bass are up shallow or protecting beds, I like bluegill imitations. My favorite is a swim jig. You can fish it slow like a jig, fast like a swimbait or anywhere in between. It comes right through the grass and brush. I also like buzzbaits and spinnerbaits. In stained water caused by spring rains, bass will jump all over a loud and flashy bait.

These protected, stained backwaters will warm up faster than any other water in the lake. Bass will be searching for any warmth they can find. Keep an eye out for these secluded culvert coves, and keep your kayak ready.

Will Clements is an Outside World Outfitters Fishing Team member, a club series coordinator with River Bassin and a Nucanoe team member.