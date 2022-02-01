Kayak Fishing

Inshore

February is a good time to target a lot of different species. Expect pompano, jacks, and sheepsheads around deeper cuts. Snook, reds, flounder, and trout should be present along the mangroves and structure. Rocks, jetties, and bridge pilings are great places to look for the tasty sheepshead. Live shrimp or even better fiddler crabs will bring in a few. During this time the water is a lot colder than most of the year. When fishing the flats around mangroves, hit the water a little later in the day and target sand holes and areas with dark mud. These spots will warm quicker than surrounding areas and should be holding fish. Remember snook season opens February 1st.

Offshore

The cobia will start to move into the beaches following around rays, sharks, and turtles. I like to have a D.O.A. Swimming Mullet ready to pitch to them when spotted. Sailfish, small kings, wahoo, and dolphin will also still be the mix during this month. Look for these 4 species to be found from 90 to 120 feet of water chasing live bait like goggle eyes, blue runners, and ballyhoo.

Freshwater

The bite for peacock bass, largemouth bass, and clown knifefish has been strong and should continue with the warm winter weather. Live shiners and or shad are your best bets. All 3 of these fish will be looking to be close to structure and deeper water when the water temps get colder. Find the right depth and you will find the fish.

Check us out Pushin’ Water Kayak Charters on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for all the latest adventures my clients and I get into.

See you on the water!

Brian Nelli

772-201-5899

Brian@tckayakfishing.com

www.tckayakfishing.com