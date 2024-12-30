Kayak Fishing

By: Dan Carns

Just north of Lake Okeechobee is a fairly remote waterway called Fellsmere Reservoir, aka Egan Lake or Headwaters. This new water impoundment of the Johns River watershed is intended to clean and filter water before being released downstream. Headwaters is the end result of years of planning and work to create an entirely new fishery by submersing a ten-thousand-acre former agricultural farmland. Prior to flooding, the state spent years preparing the land by creating trenches, deep holes, cypress hammocks and canals. Once flooded, aquatic plant species began to naturally fill in creating outstanding fish habitat into which the state stocked over a million fish featuring Largemouth Bass as well as Black Crappie, Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, Bowfin and Gar.

If you are like me and just want to find simple place to launch and catch a bunch of fish, then this is the place for you. I believe it is impossible to get skunked here due to the tremendous number of fish and the possibility of catching a fish on the first cast after launching.

Fellsmere Grade Rd. will take you out, past the regular boat launch, to a separate parking area at the end of the road. This helps to separate the power boats from the kayakers and is a fantastic quite water launch. Birds and other wildlife abound including the resident alligators. Once parked it’s an easy walk to the water but I do recommend wheels as you need to travel a short distance to the water on the left side of the earthen dam. The right side of the dam is famous Stick Marsh. Once launched you will find a channel that follows the dyke out straight south around an Indian mound but for me the real action starts right across the way. Park your peddle or prop drive to begin here as the aquatic plants make it impossible to use them until you reach the open water. Do not bypass the shallow, weed filled area as this is where you can spend the entire day catching one to three pound and larger Largemouth Bass within sight of your vehicle. Don’t be fooled by the weeds as its six to eight feet deep and filled with fish! You will need all weedless gear. Frogs and 1/16th oz. weighted twist lock hooks paired with various colored paddle tails with the hooks buried will entice the bass to blast through the vegetation. Bring weedless circle hooks paired with 4” to 6” Senco style worms set up wacky rigged. Drop these in the open pockets with just a little wiggle action and you’ll be rewarded with plenty of action. Pair a 6’ to 7’ rod with no less than 30 lb. test braid and 30 lb. test fluorocarbon leaders and be prepared to yank the fish free of the weeds. Do not plan to play these fish. You must drive them to the surface and get them your craft quickly. Don’t be surprised if you catch a fish of a lifetime here!