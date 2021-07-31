Kayak Fishing: Aug. 2021

By Brian Nelli Contributing Writer

Inshore: Summer heat is here! The beaches and inlets are still your best bets for snook fishing. Bucktail jigs and live bait fished near the bottom around the mouths of the inlets work well. Fishing these areas in a kayak can be dangerous. Be aware of tide and boat traffic at all times. On an incoming tide you can launch right at the south jetty at Jupiter inlet. Fish the outside and drift in the inlet with the tide. Fighting the tide in the inlet will be a challenge so maximize time on the outside jetties.

Offshore: The offshore bite will slow as usual this time of year. Running the normal depths of 90’-220’ off Boynton Beach and Palm Beach will still produce sailfish, small kings, and tuna, but with lower numbers. Look to run out 5-8 miles to find the dolphin bite. Most will be small, but there are chances for a big bull. The wahoo bite is also something not to forget about. As usual running baits on a downrigger anywhere from 60’-80’ below surface will give you an opportunity to land a wahoo.

Brian Nelli

