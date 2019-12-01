Kayak Fishing: Dec. 2019

By Brian Nelli Contributing Writer

INSHORE: December will start to bring cold fronts our way. During winter months, when water temps drop, target areas that warm quickly like docks, mangroves, mud flats, and potholes. Getting out later in the day to allow those areas to warm up will put more fish in the kayak. Sight fishing can be great this time of year when the water clears. Standing in a kayak drifting a flat is an amazing way to see your targets. Start to look for our wintertime species like Spanish mackerel, bluefish, and pompano with every passing cold front. Hair jigs, spoons, and Gotcha lures work well.

OFFSHORE: Winter winds will make offshore opportunities decrease. If there is a day where the seas allow you to get out, take advantage of it. Sailfish, mahi, kings, and wahoo should be your targets. Frisky google eyes and blue runners are your best options. Trolling the 90-200ft depths through Palm Beach County will put you in line for a bite. Finally, don’t forget your flag or visual device to keep yourself safe on the water and in view of other boats.

FRESHWATER: December can be a great month on the lake if it doesn’t get too cold. Peacock bass and clown knifefish should be in good numbers. Look to target bridge structures and remaining weed lines for a bite. Live shiners and shad will always be the go-to but throw in a few artificial lures like jerk baits and rattle traps.

